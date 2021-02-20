Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,900 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $194.86 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

