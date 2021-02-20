Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $23.97 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

