Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 7,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $445,508.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,124.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,366 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

