Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,556 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,419,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT opened at $31.36 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

