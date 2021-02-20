Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Up 21.5% This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $18,463.14 and $627.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.62 or 0.00476134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00081754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.08 or 0.00406556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

