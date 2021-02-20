Ragnarok 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,527.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $27,032.46 and $14,527.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 74.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00562323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00086051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00083414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00400139 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

