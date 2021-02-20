Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 271,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,358,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 479,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

