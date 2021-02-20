Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 13.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price dropped 13.1% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $170.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Quidel traded as low as $181.50 and last traded at $182.59. Approximately 2,502,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 940,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.10.

Separately, Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $558,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

