QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Trading 13.1% Higher

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.96. 1,538,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 660,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

