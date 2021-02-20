QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $9.39. QuickLogic shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 88,187 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $99.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

