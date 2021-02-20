QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $225,818,000 after purchasing an additional 779,655 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.94. 10,012,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

