Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $684.21 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $684.21 million and approximately $608.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $6.97 or 0.00012326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,175,312 coins and its circulating supply is 98,141,509 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

