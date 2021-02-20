Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Issued By Desjardins

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

USA stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a market cap of C$420.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.69.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

