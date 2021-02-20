Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Issued By Desjardins

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USA stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a market cap of C$420.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.69.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.