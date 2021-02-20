Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Veracyte, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VCYT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

