Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $34.52 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $263.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 70.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

