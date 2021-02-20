Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

CAKE stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

