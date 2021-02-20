Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Down 5.1%

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.01 and last traded at $137.23. Approximately 868,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 503,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 87.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 69.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

