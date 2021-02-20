Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of QTWO opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 42,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $5,234,458.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,117. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

