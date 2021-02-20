Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,505,000 after buying an additional 233,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

