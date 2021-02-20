Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $88.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

