Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Issued By Northcoast Research

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.78 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

