Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

VNO stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 76,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.