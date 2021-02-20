Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Fire Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UFCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $736.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

