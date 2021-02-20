Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%.

IAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

IAA opened at $60.12 on Thursday. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

