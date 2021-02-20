Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lifted by Analyst

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

