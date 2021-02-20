PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $230.02

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.02 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.39). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 147,875 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

