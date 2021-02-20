PSI Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.