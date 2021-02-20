PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

RPG stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $177.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

