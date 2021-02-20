PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,250 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 322.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $74.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

