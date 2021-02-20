PSI Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

TSLA stock opened at $781.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

