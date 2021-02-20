PSI Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $211.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

