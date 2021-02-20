ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.53. 97,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 232,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

