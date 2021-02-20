ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Trading 1.6% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. 1,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXD)

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

