Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Prologis worth $146,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

