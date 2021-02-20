Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $31.26 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,238,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

