Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 700 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

