Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 52,900 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.55% of Colfax worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,211,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 224,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $44.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

