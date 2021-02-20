Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,900 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $32,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

