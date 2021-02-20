Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 374,600 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.41% of MGM Resorts International worth $63,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

