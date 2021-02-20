Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,470 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $73,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

NYSE ROK opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,655 shares of company stock worth $7,496,034. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

