Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 19,200 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $81.11 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

