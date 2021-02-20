Primecap Management Co. CA Has $55.29 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $55,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

