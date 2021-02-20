Primecap Management Co. CA Has $35.84 Million Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,862 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 12.77% of NN worth $35,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NN by 464.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

