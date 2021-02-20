Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $38,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

