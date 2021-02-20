Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 393,300 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in GAN were worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GAN by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 178,419 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $2,151,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

