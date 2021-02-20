Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) Shares Down 8.9%

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI)’s share price was down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 715,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 706,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI)

Predictiv AI Inc provides software and solutions in the artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things markets in the United States and Canada. It offers real-time advanced artificial intelligence based predictive road condition weather analytics for government, insurance, agriculture, public safety, fleet management, and outdoor event industries.

