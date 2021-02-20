Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$31.02 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$17.47 and a 1 year high of C$34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.10. The company has a market cap of C$20.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

