Poshmark, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 23rd (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark’s (NASDAQ:POSH) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, February 23rd. Poshmark had issued 6,600,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $277,200,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POSH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

