Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. 764,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,668. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

