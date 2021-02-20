Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 85.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,381,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 261,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,611. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $64.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

